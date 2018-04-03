I love the operating systems revolving around the Linux Kernel. I think it’s amazing that something so good comes to the world so cheap or mostly free. You can do tremendous work on this platform, so it begs the question: Why aren’t more people using it? Here are the known benefits:

It’s free (can’t argue with that!)

It’s more resistant to hacking and viruses than the other 2.5 OS’s out there

Your information is not being sold out to anybody who wants your statistics

The amount of software is vast, and again for the most part free

It’s easy to use…now

It may be that last bullet point that is the stumbling block to sway people into the Linux environment. It didn’t use to be easy, and it can still be difficult at times. But, then again, so can Windows and MacOS (or whatever it calls itself now). Maybe it’s not just the perception of being difficult to use? Maybe it’s the lack of marketing?

Let’s take a look at what the Big 2.5 are doing. For Windows, Microsoft creates beautiful and graceful commercials that show you how life can be great using their software. It’s true, Microsoft has put a lot of work into developing their newer OS’s and programs. It’s also true that they’re following the lead from other competitors, and that is to use your data to sell, sell and sell. On top of that, you feel like there really isn’t another option. Your company uses it, it’s what came preinstalled on your computer, and so you need to have it as well…right?

Apple creates awesome cool, rock and funky commercials that get those who feel more cool and hip to want their products because, dang! Wouldn’t you like to be as awesome as some of those silhouettes dancing on TV to those amazing beats? I have to admit, I’m probably not that cool or hip, but it makes me want to get up and dance. At the very least, tap my feet.

And, the other .5 of the 2.5 being mentioned? Google. Specifically Android and Chromebook. They’re cheap, use the cloud, and if you’ve already created your own Gmail account (and pretty much, who hasn’t?) you have an enormous amount of free online space to store your information. Google gets you for free, and you give Google your permission to do anything they want to with your statistics. Just like the other Big 2. I’m not even going into online services. They have their own problems right now with privacy and security.

What all these players have in common is vast resources, i.e,, Money. Yes, apparently it does make the world go round. So, aren’t there big players in the Linux community as well? Of those who are contributing to the Linux Kernel we have the top 10 Corporate entities*:

Intel

RedHat

Linaro

IBM

Samsung

SUSE

Google

AMD

Renesas

Mellanox.

A quick look at that list of just some of the top contributors shows some household names. Some of them with very deep pockets. What of the Distribution Makers themselves? One of the crossovers on this next mention would be RedHat, but what about Canonical (the makers of Ubuntu)? Let’s take a look at ten companies that rely on Linux**:

Oracle

Novell

RedHat

Google

IBM

Facebook (Yes, I used the “F” Word)

Amazon

Dell

Samsung

Microsoft (Yup, you read that right)

Why are they not promoting their products more to the masses. Do they not think they are ready for “prime-time”, yet? Odd if they don’t, as they and many other people rely on them daily for their operations and income.

Something is missing. Something that doesn’t make a lot of sense. Why aren’t the big players working with someone like the Linux Foundation in trying to get out the word? Why not start off with offering choices? Why not create really cool ads (like we see on YouTube!) displaying Red Hat, Ubuntu, Arch, Linux Mint, Antergos, Peppermint, etc.? Why not throw in cool quips of info about ease of use, easy install, easy updates, easy-easy-easy? Toss in some blurbs about privacy and security. Comparisons of Linux based desktop systems compared to the Big 2.5? I’m not a marketing guy, but it seems like the Linux Desktop is only being touted about on the web to sites who support the concepts if not a distro in particular, and not doing much at all to reach the wide open audience that has been steadily growing around the world now that internet is more and more available.

Not everyone is rich. If someone can pick up a cheap laptop or desktop and install a decent distribution on it and save a ton of money doing so, don’t you think they would? If someone actually knew about System76 laptops at say, Walmart-Sam’s Club/Best Buy/Target, and there was enough hype around it with Ubuntu/SUSE/Manjaro installed, and it was sitting right next to a Windows or Mac machine, don’t you think someone looking for value and sustainability would want to use it? Especially, if they can use it just like one of the Big 2.5’s machines but for much less the cost and issues with things like…drivers?

Why is our favorite OS not being pushed out there? What can we do as users that we aren’t already doing with our evangelizing? Should there be a website for the common user? Something like OMGUbuntu, but a more generic version that gets promoted by the big corporations like IBM, Samsung and the like? That would be nice. I’d love to see a System76 commercial with “Intel Inside” proudly displayed like HP, Lenovo and the like.

I don’t have the answers. I am hoping we can start a movement away from Major Corporate Ownership of our equipment, operating systems and personal data. And, that is what I see in the Linux environment. If this article in some way helps to spark something in someone who actually knows what to do and how to get it started, that would be terrific! I’m not of the opinion that Linux is just a little blip on the ocean of personal computing. You may also take a look at what Linux is doing in the Server World! You probably wouldn’t be reading this if it weren’t for Linux. A Windows server would probably have been down by now.

